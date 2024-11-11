Zenith appoints Sudip Sanyal as VP of Content, Partnerships, and Experiences

Sudip Sanyal joins Zenith as vice president of content, partnerships, and experiences. Prior to this role, he served as vice president of agency sales and partnerships at Convosight. Sanyal took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Advertisment

Sanyal has over 19 years of experience in the media industry, he brings a wealth of strategic leadership expertise driving business growth with people management and stakeholder collaboration skills.

Throughout his career he has worked with organisations like The Times of India, GroupM, and Bennett Coleman and Co.