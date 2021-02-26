Zenith India appoints Ramsai Panchapakesan as National Buying Head

He will be in charge of the company’s pan-India media operations, working within Publicis Media’s investment practice, PMX, to leverage scale and clout in the local marketplace.
Zenith India has appointed Ramsai Panchapakesan in the role of National Buying Head. He will be in charge of the company’s pan-India media operations, working within Publicis Media’s investment practice, PMX, to leverage scale and clout in the local marketplace.
Ramsai has over two decades of extensive experience working in the media buying, sales and planning vertical. Before joining Zenith, Ramsai was an Agency Trading Lead for m/SIX. He has also operated as Principal Partner – The Exchange Lead (North & East) at Mindshare.
In his past assignments, he closely worked with clients like Muthoot Finance Group, GSK, PepsiCo, Motorola/Lenovo, Amex, Lufthansa, Samsung, NIIT, Yamaha Motors, Dyson, Tata Steel, Ford, Grofers, Urban Clap, YUM Restaurants, Apollo tyres, Emami, LPU, Valvoline, Burger King, DS Group, & Berger to name a few.
Ramsai also comes with experience in Media Ad-Sales having worked for Viacom18 Network as National Head (ETV Bangla & ETV Oriya) and General Manager – Network Sales (North & East).
On Ramsai’s appointment, Jai Lala, COO Zenith India said, “We are continuously strengthening the media buying vertical at Zenith and with the on-boarding of Ramsai Panchapakesan we are confident of reaching our evolving objectives. He has been a steady force behind establishing the business process in sales and buying functions across his clients in the industry. His work experience and solutions-oriented approach will add great value to our organisation.”
Speaking on joining Zenith India as National Buying Head, Ramsai Panchapakesan said, “I am excited to be a part of Zenith and I look forward to the new role. With my core expertise and skillsets, I look onward to bring significant value to the company.”