Zeno Group India appoints Anmol Jalta as Digital & Creative Lead

Zeno India, the global integrated communications agency has appointed Anmol Jalta as its digital and creative lead. In this newly created role, Anmol will drive the agency’s creative vision, digital strategy and innovation, deepening Zeno’s ability to deliver insight-driven campaigns that connect brands with audiences in meaningful ways.

Anmol brings extensive expertise in creative strategy, digital marketing and brand storytelling from work on campaigns including Reckitt, Adobe, Mastercard, Motorola, and Intel. Prior to joining Zeno, she built the Content Marketing practice at B2B tech firm MathCo, leading impact-driven omni-channel marketing campaigns. Her keen understanding of integrated content, social media and emerging technologies will help shape Zeno India’s next phase of digital and creative growth.“Anmol’s expertise aligns perfectly with Zeno’s mission of driving audience-focused, business-impacting communications,” said Zeno’s Abhishek Gulyani, Managing Director, India & Head of Corporate Affairs, APAC. “As the media and digital landscape continues to shift, her leadership will help us craft innovative, culture-driven storytelling that delivers tangible value for brands.”

Stepping into the role, Anmol shared: “Creativity, data, and technology must work together to shape impactful brand narratives. In close collaboration with Zeno’s talented team members, I am eager to drive campaigns that push the boundaries of creative storytelling, engage audiences and deliver real business impact.”