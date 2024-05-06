Zeno Group ropes in Prashant Subramanian as its national corporate practice lead

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Prashant, based in Gurugram, will collaborate with MD Rekha Rao to expand its corporate practice.
Zeno has announced the appointment of Prashant Subramanian as the national practice lead - corporate. With more than 18 years of experience across sectors, Prashant will play a vital role in expanding Zeno India’s corporate practice. Based in Gurugram, Prashant will work closely with Rekha Rao, managing director for Zeno India.
“The addition of Prashant with his wealth of experience across sectors coupled with Zeno’s unique corporate offerings will help deliver strategic thinking and real impact to clients in India,” said Rekha Rao, MD, Zeno Group India. “Zeno is known for keeping in step and leveraging timely developments in the communications sector to innovate and provide real business impact. Prashant will also be integral in delivering our latest technology-backed integrated marketing services to the market.”
Prashant’s expertise extends across various industries, including , public health, pharma, healthcare, FMCG, media & entertainment, consumer technology, ed-tech, health-tech, ai, robotics, banking, and financial services, among others. With a strong foundation in public relations, strategy development, advocacy, campaign, and project management, he has consistently delivered impactful communication solutions that align with organizational objectives.
On his move to Zeno, Prashant said, "I am enthusiastic about joining Zeno during this crucial phase of the organization's progression. Zeno's distinguished global perspective coupled with its use of innovative contemporary methods to provide effective communications for clients, has consistently defined its identity. I look forward to partnering with the skilled team at Zeno to cultivate robust corporate practice. I am confident that my background and expertise will contribute significantly to Zeno's success and enable us to leverage emerging opportunities and realizing our long-term vision."
Prashant occupied pivotal agency positions including vice president – North at Kaizzen prior to joining Zeno. Additionally, he made notable contributions while working with corporate giants like Ansal Properties and Infrastructure, a real estate conglomerate; and SG Cricket, where he served as the brand & category head.