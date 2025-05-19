Zepto appoints Rachit Ranjan as Chief Public Policy Officer

Zepto announced the appointment of Rachit Ranjan as its chief public policy officer, effective May 2025. In this role, Ranjan will build and lead Zepto’s policy, regulatory, and government affairs vertical.

On the appointment, Aadit Palicha, co-founder and CEO, Zepto, shared, "We’re thrilled to welcome Rachit to Zepto. As we scale rapidly across India, having a sharp, mission-driven leader in public policy is more important than ever. Rachit brings a deep understanding of the policy landscape and a proven ability to build trust with diverse stakeholders—qualities that are crucial to navigating a fast-evolving regulatory environment and building long-term value."

Rachit Ranjan, on joining Zepto, commented, "Zepto’s incredible growth story has captured the imagination of the entire country. I’m thrilled to join Zepto at such a transformative time for both the company and the quick commerce space. I look forward to working with the amazing team at Zepto to deliver innovation that is responsible and aligned with the broader vision of inclusive growth. In doing so, I also look forward to working in partnership with the Government and stakeholders to ensure Zepto plays a crucial role in realising India’s techade.”

Ranjan joins Zepto with over 15 years of experience across public policy, government advisory, legal and regulatory affairs with a strong focus in the technology industry. An alumnus of University of California, Berkeley - School of Law and the National University of Juridical Sciences, he has previously held leadership roles at firms like Dream11, Whatsapp , JUUL Labs, Uber, among others and has consistently worked at the intersection of tech, governance, and impact.