Zepto appoints Surabhi Singh as Director Of Monetization

Previously, she was with Trell as Director & Head-Ad Monetisation.
Zepto, the grocery delivery platform has recently appointed Surabhi Singh as director of monetization. In this role she will be responsible for driving ad monetization, brand solutions and partnership business for the organization. Singh joins the delivery platform after working with Trell, the influencer led social commerce startup for more than 2 years as director-ad monetization. At Trell, Singh spearheaded ad sales team nationally driving revenue goals via ad offerings ensuring healthy P&L and was responsible for sales growth strategy and building strong client and agency partnership.
A media professional with an experience of more than 16 years of working in the broadcast and digital media industry. Singh had prior stints with Charmboard, JioSaavn, Prime Focus Technologies, 94.3 MYFM, India Today Group, Bennett Coleman, and Star India.