Zepto appoints Surabhi Singh as Director Of Monetization

Zepto, the grocery delivery platform has recently appointed Surabhi Singh as director of monetization. In this role she will be responsible for driving ad monetization, brand solutions and partnership business for the organization. Singh joins the delivery platform after working with Trell, the influencer led social commerce startup for more than 2 years as director-ad monetization. At Trell, Singh spearheaded ad sales team nationally driving revenue goals via ad offerings ensuring healthy P&L and was responsible for sales growth strategy and building strong client and agency partnership.