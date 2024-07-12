Zepto elevates Devendra Meel to chief business officer

Aadit Palicha, co-founder and CEO, Zepto, shared, “Devendra has had an incredible run at Zepto. After joining us a year ago, he played a key role in scaling our advertising business to hundreds of crores in revenue and, more importantly, built out Zepto Pass end-to-end: from an idea to 5M+ subscribers today. Devendra has executed like an entrepreneur and treated Pass like his baby, working tirelessly 6-7 days a week with the Pass team to make the economics sustainable, and brought the whole company together to get Pass launched in record time.”