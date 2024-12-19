Zepto elevates Shashank Shekhar Sharma to CXO of Zepto Café

Zepto announces the elevation of Shashank Shekhar Sharma to the company’s C-Suite as CXO Zepto Café, effective December 2024. In his new role, Sharma will oversee Café operations, footprint expansion, equipment procurement, quality control, and the end-to-end customer experience of Zepto Café, steering it toward becoming a dominant player in India’s food tech space.

Aadit Palicha, co-founder and CEO of Zepto, shared, “Shashank is a top-tier operator. I have had the personal privilege of learning from his combination of detail-oriented execution, strategic clarity, and most importantly, unrelenting obsession with the customer. Zepto Café has been built ground up by him and I believe he has it in him to build one of the largest food QSR businesses in India.”

Shashank Shekhar Sharma who has been building Zepto cafe since inception expressed his excitement about the role, stating, “I am thrilled to take on this responsibility at such a pivotal time for Zepto Café. The online café model represents a paradigm shift in how urban India enjoys food and beverages, combining convenience, speed, and quality. As we introduce new menu items to the selection, we will remain meticulous in curating assortments that meet our high standards of Quality Consistency and taste. I look forward to working with our talented teams, sellers and partners to build on this success and continue delighting users with exceptional experiences.”

With a background rich in food-tech, retail and QSR, Sharma brings almost two decades of experience in driving business transformation and scaling operations. His track record of delivering results aligns seamlessly with Zepto Café’s ambitious growth trajectory.