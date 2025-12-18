Zepto names Navdeep Sachdeva as SVP & head of procurement

Zepto has appointed Navdeep Sachdeva as senior vice president and head of procurement. In this role, he will oversee procurement across supply chain, logistics, technical procurement and marketing, with a focus on supporting the company’s scale and operational needs.

Sachdeva joins Zepto with close to two decades of experience across procurement, strategic sourcing and commercial operations. Prior to this appointment, he spent nearly six years at PhonePe, where he most recently served as group head – Strategic Sourcing. His responsibilities at PhonePe included sourcing across marketing, IT, facilities, HR and call centres.

Before PhonePe, Sachdeva held multiple leadership roles at Flipkart, including Director – Commercials, and earlier positions in services procurement. His career also includes over nine years at Bharti Airtel, where he managed pan-India procurement across services, IT projects, facilities, HR and insurance. He began his professional journey at EXL Services India, working on insurance-related operations.

Announcing the move, Sachdeva shared in a LinkedIn post: “Starting today, I’m excited to join Zepto as Senior Vice President & Head of Procurement.

From my very first conversations with Aadit Palicha and Ramesh Bafna, their conviction and long-term vision for quick commerce—and for Zepto—stood out. It was clear that this is an organisation building with purpose, scale, and ambition, and one where the problem statements are both challenging and meaningful.

I truly believe in this sector and in what Zepto is creating. Looking forward to collaborating with some outstanding people and contributing to the journey ahead.”