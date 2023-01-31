Zepto ropes in Shreyansh Modi as Head of Growth and Monetization

Prior to this, he was working with Flipkart.
Shreyansh Modi has been appointed as head of growth and monetization at Zepto, he announced this on Linkedin.
Prior to this role, he was working with Flipkart as head of performance marketing. He joined the e-commerce platform as head of affiliate marketing and alliance.
He has also worked with OLX and CommonFloor.com. During his tenure in OLX, he was driving digital marketing & customer lifecycle management for OLX India.
Modi completed his graduation from Boston University and did his MBA from IIM, Kozhikode.
His expertise includes mobile marketing, search engine marketing, multichannel advertising campaigns, display advertising, search engine optimization & web analytics, social media marketing, email Marketing, CLM.