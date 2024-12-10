Zepto's Chief Human Resource Officer Martin Dinesh Gomez resigns

Martin Dinesh Gomez, chief human resource officer (CHRO) at quick commerce startup Zepto, has decided to step down and is set to leave the company soon, according to a report by Moneycontrol. Gomez, who joined Zepto less than a year ago, previously spent over 11 years at Amazon and has over two decades of experience across companies like Thomson Reuters, Microsoft, and Accenture.

Aadit Palicha, the co-founder and CEO will manage certain HR duties and other functions will be led by Chandan Mendiratta, who joined Zepto as chief brand officer earlier this year. Mendiratta, who now also holds the title of chief culture officer, previously led brand marketing at Zomato.

"Martin is currently serving his notice period and will exit Zepto in a few weeks. In the meantime, Aadit Palicha, the co-founder and CEO, is overseeing HR operations, including hiring and other related responsibilities," a source shared with Moneycontrol.

Gomez joined Zepto in February 2024. He began his professional journey at Titan Industries. Over the years, he held key roles at Aditi Technologies, Talisma Corporation, Sapient Corporation, Accenture, Microsoft, Thomson Reuters, and Amazon, building a career spanning over two decades.