Zirca Digital Solutions appoints Mustali Kachwala as Head of Technology

Zirca Digital Solutions, a 360-degree digital solutions provider, roped in Mustali Kachwala as the Head of Technology.
A computer engineer at heart, Mustali comes with an extensive experience of more than two decades in technology engineering together with 16+ years with mobile ecosystem. He will lead the tech division and will play a critical role in expanding Zirca’s business across markets. He will strategize the direction of tech development within Zirca and enhance efficiency in line with the company’s vision. His expertise includes cloud computing, software programming, mobile apps design and development, data science, AI/ machine learning algorithms, and digital business transformation.
Mustali took his entrepreneur stint with Seventynine.mobi as a Co-founder & CTO. Previously, he first merged with SVG Media in 2016 & then exited from Dentsu Aegis Network in 2017 where he delivered various million-dollar products like AppJacket, DMP, One API, Reforge RTB Bidder/SSP/DSP, Performance Central, SociaMatix, Armada & Velozes and independently lead various business units like One API & Reforge Programmatic platform. His passion for his work led the zero revenue company to become a million-dollar one within a short duration of time.
Welcoming Mustali Kachwala, Neena Dasgupta (CEO & Director) commented, “We are delighted to onboard Mustali to spearhead the Tech team. His rich background in building the products will play an important role in redefining Zirca’s technology vision. It is a huge boost to our leadership bandwidth”
Welcoming Mustali Kanchwali, Karan Gupta (managing director) commented, “We are thrilled to have Mustali as our head of Technology. His strong record in the tech industry and solid management experience makes him an excellent choice to lead the tech team”
On his appointment, Mustali Kachwala, said, “Technology is the pillar of Zirca’s business and to be appointed as the head of technology is exciting. I look forward to contributing and working with the brilliant team.”
