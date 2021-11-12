Zirca Digital Solutions appoints Mustali Kachwala as Head of Technology

Zirca Digital Solutions, a 360-degree digital solutions provider, roped in Mustali Kachwala as the Head of Technology.

A computer engineer at heart, Mustali comes with an extensive experience of more than two decades in technology engineering together with 16+ years with mobile ecosystem. He will lead the tech division and will play a critical role in expanding Zirca’s business across markets. He will strategize the direction of tech development within Zirca and enhance efficiency in line with the company’s vision. His expertise includes cloud computing, software programming, mobile apps design and development, data science, AI/ machine learning algorithms, and digital business transformation.