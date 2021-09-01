Zirca Digital Solutions appoints Tarun Abhichandani as Head of Products and Solutions

Zirca’s team of more than 100 experts and partners, across India, South-East Asia and North Asia enables it to rapidly engage with partners. The 360-degree solutions provider has a bouquet of products under their umbrella -ConsumeriQ, uses archetypes to give media planners and advertisers relevant content categories, content types and format by archetype, CreativeiQ creates win-win solutions for publishers and marketers with content tailored specifically for their target markets across multiple platforms and ContentiQ is Asia’s first integrated content management tool that gives advertisers and marketers a highly efficient dashboard across multiple platforms at the “touch of a button”. In the last few years, Zirca has bagged coveted awards at CMS Asia Awards, Content Marketing Summit and many more.