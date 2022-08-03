Zivame appoints Monish Kaul as Chief Technology and Product Officer

Monish Kaul - chief technology and product officer, Zivame, added, “Over the years, Zivame has been enabling women across the country to shop uninhibitedly for intimate wear. Our aim will be to consolidate consumer needs in the category and enrich consumer experience with hyper-personalised & secure outcomes via our omni-channel shopping platforms. We aim to build platforms and products which further increase the customer love we take so much pride in”.