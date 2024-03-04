Zlade appoints Nikhil Narayanan as the head of creative strategy and brand director

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
He is an alumnus of EMPI Business School.
Zlade, a body grooming brand, has roped in Nikhil Narayanan as its new head of creative strategy and brand director. Nikhil posted the beginning of the new chapter on his LinkedIn account.
Nikhil has over 18 years of professional experience in companies namely, Origami Creative Concepts, Ogilvy, McCann, Grey Group, Tata Consultancy Services, and Pine Labs.
Nikhil is skilled in advertising, copywriting, content marketing, digital marketing, brand management, employer branding, social media marketing and marketing strategy.