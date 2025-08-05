Zo World appoints Aviral Gupta as CEO

The travel community platform Zo World has announced a leadership transition. Aviral Gupta, a core team member of Zostel and the founding force behind Zo World- has been appointed chief executive officer. Zostel’s co-founder, Dharamveer Singh Chouhan will now serve as chairman of the Zo World Group, focusing on long-term vision, global expansion, and institutionalising the philosophy that defines Zo Community.

This move comes at a pivotal moment for the company as it scales its presence across India and Southeast Asia, expands into new verticals, and builds a technology-driven platform to serve the next generation of travellers, creators, and communities. Gupta’s journey with Zostel spans every critical function- from hostel launches and product design to community operations, technology, and financial strategy. In recent years, he has played a central role in strengthening the company’s unit economics, unlocking new revenue streams, and accelerating the scale-up of Zo World’s newer business vertical.

Speaking about his appointment, Gupta, CEO, Zo World said, “Zo World has never just been about places—it’s about people, philosophy, and finding meaning in movement. I’ve had the privilege of shaping this journey from day one, and I’m honored to now lead it into its next evolution. We’re entering a phase of hyperscale and deep impact, where we’re not just growing vertically, but redefining what travel, community, and ownership can look like in the modern world.”

Chouhan, chairman, Zo World Group, says, “After revolutionising how young Indians travel for more than a decade, I think it is time for me to zoom-out and focus on the larger picture. Aviral has been the invisible engine behind Zo for years, and I couldn’t be more confident in his capabilities to take this vision forward. I’m excited to focus on shaping the larger vision, expanding our community across borders, and ensuring that the essence of Zo World remains intact as we scale.”