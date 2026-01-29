ZOFF Foods appoints Harpreet Singh as Head of Supply

ZOFF Foods, a Raipur-based FMCG brand with a strong presence in whole spices and essentials, has announced the appointment of Harpreet Singh as head of supply. In his new role, Harpreet will oversee raw and packaging material planning, finished goods inventory management, order fulfilment, logistics optimisation, and supply chain digitisation across B2B, B2C, D2C, retail, and export channels. Harpreet will play a key role in driving high fill rates, improving cost efficiency, enabling appointment-based deliveries, and building risk-resilient supply planning, while ensuring seamless coordination with the Sales, Production, Finance, and Procurement teams.

With over 12 years of experience across FMCG and consumer goods, Harpreet brings expertise in end-to-end supply chain and operations. Before joining ZOFF Foods, he was associated with Mamaearth (Honasa Consumer), where he worked on scaling supply networks and strengthening fulfillment capabilities across channels. His earlier stints include leadership roles at Dabur India Limited and Nestlé India, where he worked on large-scale supply chain and operations initiatives.

Talking about Harpreet, Akash Agrawalla, co-founder, ZOFF Foods, added, “As ZOFF Foods continues to expand across categories, channels, and markets, our core objective of reaching every household with trusted, high-quality products remains unchanged. Building the right leadership and systems is critical to delivering on this promise at scale. Harpreet’s appointment comes at a pivotal phase of our growth, and his strong belief in transparency and accountability aligns closely with ZOFF Foods’s core values.”

Harpreet Singh, head of supply chain, ZOFF Foods, “ZOFF Foods has built a strong foundation with its focus on quality, sourcing excellence, and consumer trust. I’m excited to join the team and use my expertise in scaling consumer supply networks to create a resilient, technology-driven, and efficient supply chain that supports consistent, high-quality delivery across channels.”

At ZOFF Foods, Harpreet will report directly to co-founder Akash Agrawalla and will lead the development to support the company’s next phase of growth. He holds an MBA in Operations and Finance from Symbiosis University. His appointment reinforces ZOFF Foods’ commitment to operational excellence and delivering trusted, high-quality products to households across India and global markets.