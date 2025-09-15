Zoher Kapuswala to head Ferrero India marketing leadership across portfolio

Ferrero India has expanded the mandate of Zoher Kapuswala, giving him charge of marketing across its entire portfolio — Ferrero Rocher, Nutella, Tic Tac, and Kinder. The move, effective September 1, 2025, aligns with Ferrero Group’s global shift towards a more integrated brand structure.

Kapuswala, who joined Ferrero over a decade ago, has been instrumental in shaping the company’s India growth story. From revitalising Tic Tac with new flavours and packaging to leading influencer-driven campaigns for Nutella and Ferrero Rocher, he has built a playbook rooted in innovation and cultural relevance. His work on Ferrero Rocher Moments and immersive retail activations has further strengthened consumer engagement.

“The new marketing structure is an opportunity to shape Ferrero’s next phase of growth in India. Our focus will be to strengthen consumer connections through innovation, relevance, and memorable brand experiences,” said Kapuswala.

With over two decades in FMCG, including stints at Nestlé and Modenik Lifestyles, Kapuswala brings deep expertise in building categories in fragmented and competitive markets. His expanded role signals Ferrero’s intent to unify its brand voice while keeping the distinct identity of each product line intact.

Industry watchers note that this consolidation comes at a time when India’s premium chocolate and spreads market is witnessing strong double-digit growth, with Ferrero betting on a cohesive brand strategy to deepen consumer affinity and strengthen its position in the segment.