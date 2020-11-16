Zomato CMO Gaurav Verma moves on

Verma joined Zomato as CMO-Branding in April last year. Prior to the stint at the foodtech startup, he had spent close to a decade at FMCG major PepsiCo.
Gaurav Verma, chief marketing officer at Zomato has moved on from the role. Verma made the announcement in LinkedIn post today. He is yet to announce his next assignment.
“Last week was my last at Zomato. An epic adventure over the last couple of years. A super steep learning curve with some amazing highs. Met some of the brightest, committed and creative people along the way,” Verma posted.
Verma joined Zomato as CMO-Branding in April last year. He had spent close to a decade at FMCG major PepsiCo prior to the stint at the foodtech startup. With over 15 years in the industry Verma has had stints at TATA Tea, Lenovo and ITC.