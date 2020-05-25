Zomato elevates Mohit Gupta as cofounder

Gupta joined Zomato as CEO in 2018 from MakeMyTrip where he was working as the COO.
Indian restaurant aggregator and food delivery app Zomato has elevated its CEO Mohit Gupta as co-founder.
Gupta leads the hyper growth, hyper competitive food delivery business at Zomato since 2018 and works with the team to build the path towards a compelling vision in the food tech space.
In his prior stints he has worked in various marketing roles with MakeMyTrip for over 10 years, with Zovi.com for close to an year and with PepsiCo International for around 10 years.
The Gurugram based firm now has four cofounders — Deepinder Goyal, Gunjan Patidar, Guarav Gupta and Mohit Gupta.