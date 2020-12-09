Zomato’s Gaurav Verma joins PharmEasy as CMO

This is also Verma’s second stint at an ecommerce oriented tech startup. He was with PepsiCo before joining Zomato.
Gaurav Verma, former chief marketing officer of Zomato has joined PharmEasy as CMO. About his new role at the online medicine ordering and delivery platform, Verma wote on LinkedIn, “I am joining the excellent team at PharmEasy! They have built a phenomenal quirky brand and am super excited to see what new heights we can take it to.”
This is also Verma’s second stint at an ecommerce oriented startup. Prior to joining Zomato in April last year, Verma had spent close to a decade at FMCG major PepsiCo. With over 15 years in the industry Verma has had stints at TATA Tea, Lenovo and ITC.