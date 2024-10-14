Zomato's independent director Gunjan Soni resigns

Gunjan Soni has officially stepped down from her role as an independent director at Zomato due to increased professional commitments. As per a BSE filing, she will no longer be part of the company's risk management and corporate social responsibility committees.

Soni holds an MBA in finance from XLRI Jamshedpur. She began her career at Infosys Technologies and has since held positions at McKinsey & Company, Star India, Myntra, and Zalora Group.

She clarifed that there are no other material reasons for her resignation other than those mentione din her resignation letter.

In the filing, Zomato stated, "We would like to inform that Gunjan Tilak Raj Soni has tendered her resignation as independent director of the Company, with effect from close of business hours on October 11, 2024 due to increased work commitments. Consequently, she shall also cease to be a member of the risk management committee and corporate social responsibility committee of the company. She has confirmed that there are no material reasons for her resignation other than those mentioned in his resignation letter."

Gunjan Soni said, "I have had a great partnership with the Zomato team and the other Board members over the past 3 years. The need to step down stems from increased professional commitments and was a tough decision. I am grateful for the opportunity to have served on the Board and am confident in Zomato’s management team and the company’s future direction. It has been an absolute pleasure to serve on the Board

under Kaushik's chairmanship and work alongside such talented and dedicated Board members and the management team. I take this opportunity to thank them for the support extended to me during my tenure as an Independent Director of the Company. I wish Deepinder and team the very best for continued success.”

Deepinder Goyal, CEO, Zomato commented, “It was great to partner with Gunjan and a big thanks to her for helping us navigate through the ups and down of the past few years. On behalf of Zomato, I want to thank Gunjan for her valuable insights and guidance that have been instrumental in our growth. While I will miss her on our board, we understand her constraints and wish her continued success.”