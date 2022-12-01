Zoo Media elevates Tanima Dhawan as National HR Director

Tanima will continue to report to co-founders, Pratik Gupta & Suveer Bajaj.
Zoo Media, India’s largest independent digital media services network has elevated Tanima Dhawan as National HR Director. In this position, Tanima will be responsible for talent and culture across Zoo Media’s owned, acquired, and partner agencies across the country. Her key responsibilities comprise talent acquisition strategy in accordance with Zoo Media’s robust growth plans; implementing focused learning & development programs and creating initiatives that foster a strong network culture. Tanima will continue to report to co-founders, Pratik Gupta & Suveer Bajaj.
Tanima commenced her journey, as a Sr. HR Executive, in 2014 with FoxyMoron, (Zoo Media’s flagship full-funnel creative and performance digital agency) where she grew in the ranks to take up the mantle as FoxyMoron’s HR Director, in 2017. In 2020, she was elevated to HR Director, at Zoo Media. In just 8 years, Tanima has been pivotal to the network’s growth from 150 to 600+ employees. As a leader, she has been instrumental in managing talent acquisition, team restructuring, employee career development, and overseeing smooth employee transitions within the network. Keeping the network’s culture goals and employee well-being at the helm, she has conceptualized successful mentorship models; introduced holistic leave policies like paternity and wellness leaves; initiated perks with strategic partners for discounts on travel bookings, and gym memberships. She has also onboarded certified partners to provide employees with mental health counseling support.
Speaking on the elevation, Suveer Bajaj, co-founder, of Zoo Media said, “Tanima has played an integral part in Zoo Media’s growth. Her relentless commitment has ensured a strong, diverse talent pool that is aligned with our values and committed to the network’s vision. With Zoo Media now marking its presence on foreign soils, and our business expanding manifolds, Tanima’s experience, and understanding of our eco-system will be integral to the culture and legacy we create at Zoo as we build for the agency network of the future.”
Commenting on the new role, Tanima Dhawan said, “In my stint so far, I have ensured that the essence of the environment within the organization is, motivated, empathetic, equitable, and inclusive. The new age work culture demands more from a company. People are looking for a company culture that adds value and enriches their life. At Zoo Media, empathy is the epicenter of everything we do. We are an employee-first organization, where we prioritize employee needs first. Its an exciting time for us at Zoo and, I look forward to building a workforce of empowered people united in our mission and vision”