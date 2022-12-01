Zoo Media elevates Tanima Dhawan as National HR Director

Tanima commenced her journey, as a Sr. HR Executive, in 2014 with FoxyMoron, (Zoo Media’s flagship full-funnel creative and performance digital agency) where she grew in the ranks to take up the mantle as FoxyMoron’s HR Director, in 2017. In 2020, she was elevated to HR Director, at Zoo Media. In just 8 years, Tanima has been pivotal to the network’s growth from 150 to 600+ employees. As a leader, she has been instrumental in managing talent acquisition, team restructuring, employee career development, and overseeing smooth employee transitions within the network. Keeping the network’s culture goals and employee well-being at the helm, she has conceptualized successful mentorship models; introduced holistic leave policies like paternity and wellness leaves; initiated perks with strategic partners for discounts on travel bookings, and gym memberships. She has also onboarded certified partners to provide employees with mental health counseling support.