Zoomcar appoints Adarsh Menon as president to lead its business

Zoomcar, the car-sharing platform, announced the appointment of Adarsh Menon as president to lead its business. This announcement follows Zoomcar’s recent listing on NASDAQ following the closing of its business combination. Adarsh would be responsible for all aspects of growth, operations, and customer experience.
Adarsh holds over 22 years of experience and has joined Zoomcar after an eight-and-a-half-year stint with Flipkart where he led new businesses– ClearTrip, Shopsy and ReCommerce. Prior to that, he was also associated with Hindustan Unilever.
Adarsh's track record has been in leading businesses of various life stages from leading mergers and acquisitions to scaling businesses. Adarsh is also passionate about leveraging technology to solve issues for Indian customers.
Greg Moran, CEO and co-founder of Zoomcar says,“Adarsh’s diverse skillsets and seasoned leadership will play an instrumental role in continuing to scale our business. I am confident that in his new role he will help excellently position the company as we embark on reaching new heights for our emerging market-focused peer-to-peer car sharing platform.”
Adarsh Menon, expresses, “I am very excited to be leading Zoomcar’s business at this important new phase. At Zoomcar, we’re currently sitting on the cusp of a dramatic transformation within personal mobility, and I look forward to working closely with Greg and the broader Zoomcar team to help the company reach new heights.”