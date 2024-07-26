Zubair Sher Singh Kalsia joins The Leela as associate director PR, communications and advocacy

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Kalsia was associated with Diageo India for the past three years as its manager of content, influencer and advocacy.
The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts appoints Zubair Sher Singh Kalsia as associate director public relations, communications and advocacy. He announced the news in a LinkedIn post.
Prior to this, Kalsia worked as manager of content, influencer and advocacy at Diageo India. He has the experience of working on a portfolio of diverse brands such as Wipro, Intuit, GE Healthcare, Scripbox, Dailyhunt and also the Delta app (India’s first homegrown queer dating app).
In the past, Zubair has worked with Nestle, Hero MotoCorp, Saatchi & Saatchi Propogate, and Absolute Air, to name a few.