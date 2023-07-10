Zupee announces Akanksha Dhamija as Chief Operating Officer

Akanksha, has been elevated from the position of senior vice president, growth and strategy at Zupee.
Zupee, announced the appointment of Akanksha Dhamija as its chief operating officer (COO). Akanksha, who is elevated from the position of senior vice president, growth and strategy at Zupee, will continue to be responsible for overall business growth and strategy for Zupee.
With her exceptional leadership skills, deep industry knowledge and a passion for innovation, she is well-suited to spearhead Zupee’s strategic initiatives and operational efficiency and reinforce Zupee as a leader in casual and board game segment offering skill based games in the real money gaming industry.
Akanksha, with over 13 years of industry experience, has worked with esteemed organizations like OLX and McKinsey & Company, bringing a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her new role. Her active efforts in addressing the gender gap in the tech industry, along with a focus on fostering diversity and inclusion, and dedication to providing exceptional gaming experiences, shape Zupee's culture and inspire change within the sunrise industry.
Dilsher Singh Malhi, CEO and founder of Zupee, expressed his excitement about Akanksha's promotion, stating, "Akanksha has played a pivotal role in building the growth and product development teams and scaling Zupee to become one of the fastest-growing real-money gaming companies in the country. The Zupee team congratulates Akanksha on her new role. Her strategic acumen, operational expertise, and passion for excellence align perfectly with Zupee’s vision.”
Akanksha Dhamija, COO of Zupee, shared her vision for the role, stating, “I am excited to take up the new challenge at Zupee, and contribute to its continued success. I look forward to working closely with the extremely talented team to fuel Zupee’s overall growth trajectory and make Zupee a formidable force in the gaming ecosystem.