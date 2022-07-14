Zupee appoints Ashwani Rana as Chief Public Policy Officer

Ashwani previously held the position of Director, Public Policy Meta (Facebook).
Zupee, a skill-based mobile gaming platform, has announced the appointment of Ashwani Rana as the Chief Public Policy Officer. Ashwani joins Zupee from Meta (Facebook) where he was director of Public Policy for more than six years. Before Meta, he was with Bharti Airtel for more than a decade as their chief regulatory office (Operations). He has worked closely with top trade organizations in the country and headed many committees there. Over the course of his career, Ashwani has led numerous policy initiatives at the company and industry levels. He holds Masters in Business Law, Public Policy, and Management.
Congratulating Ashwani Rana on joining the organization, Dilsher Singh Malhi, founder & CEO, Zupee, said, "We are delighted to have Ashwani on board. With an extensive experience of navigating a variety of regulatory challenges, he will be instrumental in steering Zupee through the evolving online gaming regulatory landscape.”
Speaking on his appointment, Ashwini Rana, chief public policy officer at Zupee said, “This is an exciting time to be part of online gaming industry that will have transformational effect on digital economy of India. I look forward to play an active role in the growth of Zupee and work with the government and other stakeholders towards enabling policies for this sector.”
Ashwani has around three decades of senior leadership experience and his work is widely acknowledged in the area of Internet and telecom policies and regulations.