Zupee appoints Ashwani Rana as Chief Public Policy Officer

Zupee, a skill-based mobile gaming platform, has announced the appointment of Ashwani Rana as the Chief Public Policy Officer. Ashwani joins Zupee from Meta (Facebook) where he was director of Public Policy for more than six years. Before Meta, he was with Bharti Airtel for more than a decade as their chief regulatory office (Operations). He has worked closely with top trade organizations in the country and headed many committees there. Over the course of his career, Ashwani has led numerous policy initiatives at the company and industry levels. He holds Masters in Business Law, Public Policy, and Management.