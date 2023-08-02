Zydus Healthcare appoints Tarundeep Singh Rana as Chief Marketing Officer

Previously, Tarundeep was with Sun Consumer Healthcare for as Head Marketing & E-Commerce.
Former Sun Pharma Consumer Healthcare senior executive Tarundeep Singh Rana has joined Zydus Healthcare as the Chief Marketing Officer.
Tarundeep was with Sun Consumer Healthcare for 6 years as head marketing & e-commerce. Tarundeep announced his move through a LinkedIn post: "I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as CMO at Zydus Healthcare." Prior to Sun CHC, Tarundeep was with Dr. Reddy's Laboratories as director – OTC for emerging markets.
Tarundeep has over 23 years’ experience in leading big global brands as well as establishing new brands in the consumer healthcare domain across India and Emerging markets.