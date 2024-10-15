Zydus Wellness appoints Arijit Sengupta as chief marketing officer

Arijit is a global marketing leader with over 22 years of experience in FMCG at Unilever, Reckitt, and Colgate. He has a proven track record in more than 20 categories, including home care, wellness, nutrition, and personal care. He has developed and managed businesses in various regions, including India, the UK, Indonesia, the US, and China.

In his previous role at Reckitt, where he worked for over 10 years, he started as the senior marketing director for Asia at Mead Johnson Nutrition. Apart from this, he has worked with organisations like Colgate, Unilever, and Reckitt.