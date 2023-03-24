Aparna Purohit on the secret behind Prime Video’s many hit shows

I’d come from the world of films and wanted to tell good stories. I went door to door inviting film creators to tell stories for us. And they’d say, ‘I still have a few films left in me. How dare you ask us to create something for the web?!’ I got mostly repurposed film scripts – films that were not getting made. It took us a long time to explain that all we wanted was to empower them to tell the stories that they really, really wanted to tell.