Madan Bahal: The improbable pioneer of India’s PR business

I recall that at the height of the Tatas’ imbroglio with former chairman Cyrus Mistry four years ago, the PR mandate for the entire group was handed to Adfactors PR. Tata Motors, however, was not part of this package deal since the PR agency had had a longstanding relationship with the Mahindras. “Besides, Anand Mahindra has been a mentor since a long time,” explains Madan. However, the agency did have to let go of the Infosys business because of the direct conflict with TCS. (The only big groups missing entirely from the agency’s kitty are Ambani and Adani.)