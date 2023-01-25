Arunabh Kumar: “When people say TVF is an overnight success it makes me laugh”

That wasn’t the case, he says. “I wanted a dozen producers with diverse backgrounds who would be true to who they were when they worked on a project. You have to relate deeply to the story you want to tell.” He uses the example of Zoya Akhtar: nobody can tell the story of the rich from the Bandra world as honestly as she can. (Incidentally, Arunabh’s early thought of making a village-based web series came from his childhood visits to his grandparents’ home in rural Bihar. This led to the creation of the hit show Panchayat which was written by Chandan Kumar.)