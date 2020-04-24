"Bill Bernbach said it’s fashionable to focus on changing behaviours, but we forget what stays unchanged"

Jeff Bezos (Amazon’s CEO) once put this very tellingly. We keep asking what’s going to change, but we forget to focus on what remains unchanged. Sixty years back, Bill Bernbach said the same thing even more eloquently, that it’s fashionable to focus on changing behaviours, but we forget that for millennia, we have remain unchanged, that we’re driven by the same base motivations of love, anger, jealousy, affection, envy, ambition, desire, sorrow, fear, and so on. If we learn to focus on these base motivations, rather than fleeting behavioural expressions, then brand managers will know the best thing they can do is (to) not sell to consumers, but make a meaningful difference in their lives (even if it’s with a candy, or a toy).