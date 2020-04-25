"The hygiene narrative will impact the way consumers make choices, across categories - airlines, taxi apps, at-home services..."

Second, the Indian consumer’s interaction with digital platforms has increased manifold, and in many diverse ways. Take e-commerce, for instance. The strictly offline ‘I have to touch and feel what I’m buying’ folks have had more digital interactions today than before. And while it is possible that they will revert to buying offline in some categories, the digital channel may not completely exit their life. Then there are the TV viewers, who are discovering OTT content. Or, just the sheer scale of engagement that we are seeing on social media. I think lockdown has played a huge role in the digitisation of mindsets and we will see this reflecting in marketing and media choices.