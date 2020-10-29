Used car buyers scout options in pocket-friendly hatchback category

When we asked Jangid about the gender profile of used car buyers, he says that the automotive industry is predominantly tilted towards males. Similar is the case with the company’s platform. The majority (85 per cent) of traffic on both buyers and sellers side is males only. And the majority of these males belong to the millennial generation. “However, times are changing. Women are taking a front seat and becoming more independent. We expect to see a surge in female traffic in the near future.”