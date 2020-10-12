"Weddings have changed, but jewellery remains an important part": Ranjani Krishnaswamy, Tanishq

In a press note, Arun Narayan, VP, category, marketing and retail, Tanishq, Titan Company, said, “The past six months have made us realise a few things through the selfless acts of our people across the country, and our own experiences dealing with the many challenges of these times. 'Oneness' is a key essence of humanity. It is paramount to come together as one to help each other rebuild and prevail over these challenges."