"We've earmarked ₹500 crore over the next year to ensure safety in mobility industry": Arun Srinivas, Ola

“Since the beginning of the lockdown, we ensured that our driver-partners were equipped with all the information and resources to ensure their safety,” he added. All driver-partners registered with Ola have undergone a training module in English and 12 regional languages, which helped them to follow the mandated safety precautions.

These include deep sanitisation of cars using disinfectant liquids, regular wipe downs of surfaces with high touch points, practicing recommended personal hygiene, mandatory mask usage, maintaining hygiene equipment in cars, amongst others.