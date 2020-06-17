Will customers trust ‘at-home’ salons in a post-COVID world?

“… Grooming for Zoom calls has a lot of focus on camera angles, lighting and background, but equally about my face, hair and self-confidence. The inner-directed need of taking care of myself, pampering, and self-indulgence is where the salon and beauty services come into play, and this is hard to do with DIY kits beyond a point. It's about the ambiance, about expertise, and most importantly, about someone else taking care of you,” she explains.