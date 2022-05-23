Havas Group India aiming at aggressive growth through acquisitions

The 3 verticals of Havas Group India – Creative, Media and Havas Life Sorento have been growing at a high double digit rate. On the creative front, apart from some of the legacy brands that we have in our portfolio like Reckitt, Dabur, P&G, Suzuki, we have been winning several international and new-age clients like Citroen, Tata Cliq, Tata Cliq Luxury, Vivo and Amazon. We just did the entire brand reimagining of Zydus. This is huge and extremely prestigious for us and we are collaborating with them in this new phase of transition and transformation. Havas Media Group India has become a hub for unicorns and we handle clients like Swiggy, Ola, Quikr, Just Dial, Coinswitch Kuber, HealthifyMe, MyGate, Gamezy and Scaler. However, our biggest growth story is happening on the back of integration and some of our biggest integrated clients are UTI, Micromax, Zydus, Emeritus and Eruditus, Lionsgate, Aegon Mutual, Tata Cliq Luxury, Stashfin, Renewbuy and many others.