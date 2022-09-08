Vistara ramping up frequency on international routes

We are the only airline that has surpassed the pre-COVID levels of business and increased our capacity. As compared to March 2020, we have grown by over 25%, in terms of fleet size. Since travelling was restricted during the pandemic, all our employees contributed towards the successful launch of the many routes. This has resulted in good passenger traffic as well as revenue over the last 8-10 months. We are determined to reach new heights, as the spirit to keep growing is integral to Vistara.