We start our day with an HOD call with the CEO. All bottlenecks, obstacles, and issues are discussed. All important approvals and guidance are sought here. It’s the key meeting for all decision-making. Then a quick call with clients to get the day's briefs. This is then followed by the HODs having individual team meetings to discuss job lists and assign daily tasks. These are the three most important meetings during the first half. Then work happens throughout the day with inter-team meetings, client calls, etc. In the evening, before the work day ends, we do a call with clients for a quick status update of the daily tasks. I feel we have become more organised because of WFH, and things are moving along smoothly.