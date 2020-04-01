"I will be more grateful for what I have": Kunal Jeswani

Lastly, what’s the one thing you see yourself doing differently once the work-from-home phase ends? To rephrase, what’s the biggest lesson here, for you?

I think there are two things I will do differently once this crisis is over and I am able to get back to our offices, I am able to travel again, and I am able to work face-to-face with my colleagues and clients across the country:

1. I will wear pants.

2. I will be more grateful for what I have - A great company culture, wonderful people to work with, and fantastic clients. Every other challenge that comes along (there will be many more), I will welcome with a smile.