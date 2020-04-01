"I will be more grateful for what I have": Kunal Jeswani

Jeswani, the CEO of Ogilvy India talks about keeping calm during this health crisis and what he'll do differently once the crisis is over.
As part of our 'Viral Diaries' series, we ask Kunal Jeswani about how he's managing the new work from home routine.
If there was just ONE piece of advice you could give people in the media/marketing business right now, what would that be?
Don't Panic. We've been through crises before and we will get through this one as well. There will be an after. When this is over, consumers will want to buy more, engage more and experience more. Be ready.
Which app/tool are you using to video conference with your team/clients? And what’s your go-to option for file sharing?
ZOOM for video conferencing and OGILVY EGNYTE for file sharing.
How are you dividing up your work day? Give us a sense of how you’re managing your time and what your work-from-home routine is like.
3-4 hours of calls. 3-4 hours of work.
2 hours of helping with housework.
4 hours of family time (which includes a newly adopted dog called Wanda).
What do you miss most about office?
What I love most about OGILVY is the brilliant, wonderful people I get to meet, think with and laugh with every day. It is the reason I have stayed with the company for almost 15 years and it is the one thing I miss most.
Ideally, how frequently should a team leader/manager check in on her/his team? Any long-distance people management tips?
Working from home is new for all of us. Until we get comfortable with it (and very good at it), I recommend team leads stay in touch with their teams every day. As a team lead your primary responsibility is to keep your team motivated, keep them on track and solve any problems that come up. In this environment, there are new problems every day.
Lastly, what’s the one thing you see yourself doing differently once the work-from-home phase ends? To rephrase, what’s the biggest lesson here, for you?
I think there are two things I will do differently once this crisis is over and I am able to get back to our offices, I am able to travel again, and I am able to work face-to-face with my colleagues and clients across the country:
1. I will wear pants.
2. I will be more grateful for what I have - A great company culture, wonderful people to work with, and fantastic clients. Every other challenge that comes along (there will be many more), I will welcome with a smile.
Viral Diaries is a series of special interviews, a daily peek into how advertising, media and marketing professionals are dealing with working from home in these trying times.