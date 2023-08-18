Aditya GurwaraCo-Founder, QoruzAditya Gurwara, a leader with over 13 years of experience in the industry, is the co-founder of Qoruz, a creator collaboration platform. Here’s a little sneak peek into his work day, passion for books and movies and advice to young professionals.The best part of my job isWe get to work with interesting people across the country and understand different problems that require unorthodox solutions. Let's not forget the tech. Tech enablement to solve problems is my daily dose of dopamine.My leadership mantraEmpathize but have clear goals and objectives in mind be it tasks in hand or team growth.Books/movies/shows I re-read and re-watchLord of the Rings, Star Wars, Star Trek! yes, I'm a geek and proud :)Brooklyn 99 is always a great companion and I enjoy watching documentariesMy top 3 productivity hacksFollow a calendar and stick to it.Compartmentalize (easier said than done)The Eisenhower MatrixAdditional: try to work outMy advice to young professionalsHey, 32 is young! Right? Okay, maybe not then?Learn to get things done. Challenges and obstacles will always come in the way be it systems or processes or maybe even people but learn to be the person who can get things done, that's the person people want and would love to be around.A recent ad campaign I likedA campaign that grabbed a lot of eyeballs including mine was Tinder's "Shubhman Gill se match Kara do"