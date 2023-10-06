Aahana Ganguly is an accomplished marketing leader with over 14 years of diverse expertise which she brings to her role as associate vice president, marketing at Times Now. Here’s a little sneak peek into her work day, career, and interests.
The best part of my job is
Designing a narrative. The ideation and strategy to spin a fresh communication every time.
My career-defining moment
My first job in TOI ad sales forced me to step out of my comfort zone, interact with hundreds of people, and understand their business needs. It opened up my mind to the path of brand marketing, which I love.
My role model
Meryl Streep. She takes on every project battling the fear of failure and then works hard to ensure she doesn’t and kills it every time.
Streaming/Reading now
Reading a book called Desperately Seeking Shah Rukh. It’s quite fascinating how the author spins a story about the women of our country and their economics in the misogynistic society with Shah Rukh as the nucleus.
How I recharge on weekends
Eating desserts for breakfast, reading books or watching a series, and spending ample time playing with my dogs.
A recent ad campaign I liked
The CRED campaigns are witty and confident. To take a financial product and give it an edgy, aspirational brand architecture is not easy. But the team did a great job of going completely in the opposite direction. The hoardings and TVCs, eye-grabbing and bold, cut through the clutter of communication overload.