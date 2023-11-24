Chirag Taneja, Co-Founder and CEO, GoKwikChirag Taneja is a dynamic entrepreneur and business leader, bringing over 12 years of expertise to his role as co-founder and CEO of GoKwik. Here’s a little sneak peek into his work day, leadership mantra, and advice to young professionals.The best part of my job isHonestly, It isn’t a job to begin with, it’s something we are all collectively driven and passionate about. The best part although will definitely be solving tough complex problems, adapting and sailing through ambiguity, meeting the best brains globally and evolving with them and deeply understanding the art of human psychology. My leadership mantraMy leadership mantra by default will be to trust others, that really goes a long way. Also, be ambitious, be insatiably curious, and break down problems into numbers. My career-defining momentTaking a break in 2017 and working alongside Shantanu Deshpande, founder and CEO, Bombay Shaving Company, made me learn so much about networking, board/investor management, problem-solving, and strategic thinking. Working with Revant Bhate, CEO, Mosaic Wellness, taught me how one can brute force innovation by simply being extremely obsessed with solving problems. My advice to young professionalsThere are certain facts, we are going to live longer than we think and we are going to get richer than we think. The only advice would be that don’t play zero-sum games. Play in a way that the entire ecosystem wins along with you. How I recharge on the weekendsI tend to shut off from Saturday to Sunday evening and then read, read, and read some more. I also try new cuisines or invite friends home and chit-chat, which usually is very recharging. A recent ad campaign I likedI really liked Sleepwell’s recent Did you sleep well? campaign. I also liked Zomato’s Ye Zomato-Zomaito ka nahi India India ka time hai ad featuring Ranveer Singh and Chris Gayle.