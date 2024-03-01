Sheetal Vanwari, Head of Marketing, AwfisHere’s a little sneak peek into her workday, leadership mantra, and advice for young professionals.The best part of my job isWe share Awfis centres with our customers, enhancing the workspace experience for all. As facilitators of a better work environment, we benefit alongside everyone else. Besides the exposure to working and collaborating with a diverse group of individuals from across industries, I love observing the different, local workstyles while travelling to our centres pan India.My leadership mantraWork and let work. Empathy begins with acceptance, and I don't want to mould people into my way of working. I'd rather they bring their own individual style as long as the work's getting done and they're growing, enjoying themselves and meeting their goals.My career-defining momentThis may be a strange one. My team once came into the office over a weekend and worked on a pitch without telling me, they wanted me to have a break and surprise me with their work on Monday. I've won awards, got promoted, and switched to bigger and better roles but nothing compares to that moment- of knowing you've built a team that is as invested in their work as they are in people. My advice to young professionalsThey say youth is wasted on the young. My advice to young professionals is to not waste their time after petty politics or futile comparisons. Work, learn, connect with people and don’t ever apologise for putting yourself first. In fact, our generation can learn that from yours. How I recharge on the weekendsMy weekends are a deliciously guilt-free indulgence of doing absolutely nothing besides eating good food, watching trashy television and spending time with friends and family.A recent ad campaign I likedI'm old-school in my preferences. I love a good story or humour. International, I like the way Liquid Death has built its brand. Indian, I'm partial to the work done by Talented (agency). Especially enjoyed the urban company story.