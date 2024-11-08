afaqs! Pause - Shrenik Ghodawat, Director, Ghodawat Consumer Limited

The best part of my job is
The best part of my job is empowering my team to innovate and excel. Seeing their growth and enthusiasm as they tackle challenges and contribute to our vision is incredibly rewarding. It’s fulfilling to foster an environment where creativity thrives.
My leadership mantra
"Lead by example, listen with intent, and inspire with purpose." I believe in creating a collaborative culture where every voice matters. Strong leadership is about supporting others to reach their potential while driving the organisation toward shared goals.
My advice to young professionals
Embrace continuous learning and stay curious. Take initiative, seek mentorship, and don’t be afraid to take risks. Build a strong network and remember that every experience, positive or negative, is a stepping stone toward your growth.
Streaming/Reading now
Currently, I’m reading “Atomic Habits” by James Clear. The insights on building effective habits and making incremental improvements resonate with both my personal and professional life. It’s a great guide for anyone looking to enhance productivity and achieve their goals.
Planning my next holiday to
I’m planning my next holiday to the serene landscapes of Bhutan. I’m drawn to its rich culture, breathtaking nature, and commitment to sustainability. It will be a perfect blend of relaxation and exploration, away from the hustle and bustle.
A recent ad campaign I liked
I really liked HUL’s “Start a Little Good” campaign, particularly its focus on water conservation. The campaign encourages small, everyday actions that individuals can take to save water, highlighting the collective impact of these efforts. With relatable storytelling and impactful visuals, HUL successfully inspired a movement towards sustainability that resonates with a wide audience.