afaqs! Pause - Sweta Jhunjhunwala, Senior GM Media & Marketing, J.G. Hosiery Private Limited

The best part of my job is
The joy of my role lies in elegantly reshaping perceptions of innerwear. I find immense fulfilment in harmonising fashion with strategy, crafting nuanced communication that truly resonates. Orchestrating the graceful revival of the beloved "Yeh toh bada Toing Hain" campaign for Macho Sporto was particularly rewarding. Each day brings the delightful challenge of innovating with sensitivity, ensuring our messaging empowers and inspires. It's a privilege to contribute to this evolving narrative in our diverse Indian market.
My leadership mantra
"Elevate Together, Shine Brighter." To me, leadership isn’t about being the brightest star; it’s about igniting the constellation. I believe in the extraordinary potential within each team member. Together, we become architects of the impossible, turning challenges into launchpads for innovation. I foster an environment where courage trumps comfort, ensuring every voice matters and celebrating both victories and valuable failures. Our strength lies in our diversity, and our power in our unity. We don’t just reach for the stars; we create new ones.
My career-defining moment
From spreadsheets to spotlights: my career took a dramatic turn when I, a number-crunching CA, found myself orchestrating a jaw-dropping fashion show for Zoiro. Talk about being thrown into the deep end! My mentor, Navinn Seksaria, saw a marketer in this finance guy and dared me to dive into the wild world of media. It was like asking a fish to climb a tree, but guess what? This fish grew wings. Now, I'm fluent in both Media and Marketing, proving that sometimes, the most exhilarating path is the one you never saw coming.
Streaming/Reading now
Streaming movie buffs unite! Always on the hunt for fresh OTT releases, devouring them ASAP. Currently, Bigg Boss 18 has me hooked – we've integrated with the show! It's surreal watching something you're part of. Pass the popcorn and let's see what drama unfolds next in the BB house!
Planning my next holiday to
I love to travel and enjoy mild adventures like trekking and ziplining. This time, I'm planning an epic 7-day cross-country road trip from New York to Los Angeles! Can't wait to hit the open road, see diverse landscapes, and visit friends along the way. From bustling cities to national parks, it'll be the ultimate American adventure. Time to map out some quirky roadside attractions!
A recent ad campaign I liked
Zepto's Soan Papdi campaign is pure genius! It took a sweet often relegated to the back of the festive gift drawer and turned it into a star. The ads are a riot – imagine Soan Papdi as a Bollywood hero, complete with dramatic family feuds and plot twists. It's got everyone talking, from Gen Z to grandmas. Suddenly, this humble treat is the coolest thing since sliced bread (or should I say, layered papdi?). Zepto didn't just sell a product; they served up a slice of culture with a side of humour. Brilliant!