afaqs! Pause - Sweta Jhunjhunwala, Senior GM Media & Marketing, J.G. Hosiery Private Limited

My career-defining moment

From spreadsheets to spotlights: my career took a dramatic turn when I, a number-crunching CA, found myself orchestrating a jaw-dropping fashion show for Zoiro. Talk about being thrown into the deep end! My mentor, Navinn Seksaria, saw a marketer in this finance guy and dared me to dive into the wild world of media. It was like asking a fish to climb a tree, but guess what? This fish grew wings. Now, I'm fluent in both Media and Marketing, proving that sometimes, the most exhilarating path is the one you never saw coming.