Ishank JoshiCEO, MobavenueIshank Joshi, CEO of Mobavenue is a visionary leader who believes in teamwork, ideas and innovation. Here’s a little sneak peek into his professional and personal life.The best part of my job isSeeing our ideas come alive and igniting sparks of innovation. It's like watching a brilliant kaleidoscope of talent, teamwork, and tenacity unfurl towards our vision.My leadership mantraIt’s fundamentally simple - lead by example. Believe and trust in people while giving them enough space to try, fail, learn, rise, and forge their path to success.My career-defining momentIt actually comes from the movie "3 Idiots". After binge-watching 100 times, I absorbed a golden lesson during college: Honing in on your core skills and passion fuels enduring success.Planning my next holiday toThe Pearl of the Orient Seas, Philippines! I look forward to immersing in its vibrant culture, exploring its beautiful islands, and making unforgettable memories with the family.My role modelSatya Nadella. His ability to transform the company's culture and strategy, shifting its focus towards innovation and inclusion. I admire his emphasis on continuous learning and humility as essential traits for effective leadership.A recent ad campaign I likedCadbury's Happy Birthday campaign - It strikes an emotional chord as it expands beyond festive celebrations to recognizing life events, creating a personal connection that adds value for consumers.