Siddharth Dabhade, Member - Global Operational Board, MiQ
Siddharth Dabhade, Member - Global Operational Board at MiQ, loves to build his weekly plans, believes that anyone can be a leader, and is planning a trip to London. Here’s a little sneak peek into his work day and advice to young professionals.
The best part of my job is
The best part of my job is to build the vision, get the team on board (which is a constant process), focus on a weekly plan and see the vision unfold. It’s a very interesting process and I am often amazed at how the vision keeps unfolding.
My leadership mantra
Anyone can be a leader, it is not the title or position in the organisation. It is to know what is to be done, start a dialogue about it, and start doing it. Astonishing results can come in this way and must be part of the culture.
My career-defining moment
It was not one moment but if I have to put my finger on it - it would have to be when I started at Google in 2010. Google was quite small and the team was also small - I got to be part of the journey of the internet boom in India and took all the opportunities I could at that time.
My advice to young professionals
Be proactive and flexible. Mould yourself to the highest needs of the organisation which will help you transcend job role boundaries and learn a lot. Money will follow.
Planning my next holiday to
London. My daughter is a big Harry Potter fan and we look forward to do the Harry Potter tour and reliving the experience.
A recent ad campaign I liked
Groww campaign - India mein “sab Grow kar rahe hai” - it captures the super trend of aspirations of millions of Indians to take part in the growth of the Indian market and economy in a very endearing way!